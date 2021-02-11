TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Zillow Soars as Analysts Boost Price Targets After Earnings

Zillow is benefiting from strong demand for residential real estate during the pandemic and strong demand for its products.
Author:
Publish date:

Zillow Group  (ZG) - Get Report soared as strong fourth-quarter earnings from the online housing marketplace led analysts to raise their share-price targets.

Citigroup also lifted its rating on the stock to buy from neutral.

Zillow reported revenue of $789 million in the fourth quarter, down 16% from $944 million a year earlier, but far above the FactSet analyst consensus of $740.5 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were 44 cents, blowing away the analyst consensus of 28 cents.

Zillow is benefiting from strong demand for residential real estate during the coronavirus pandemic and strong demand for its products. The stock zoomed to a record high Thursday and recently traded at $196.78, up 14.6%.

Citi analysts raised their price estimate to $250 from $130. 

“In light of ZG’s strong cost control and ability to reduce inventory amid COVID-19 pressures, followed by a rapid increase in home buying, we have more confidence in ZG’s ability to execute,” they wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

Benchmark boosted its price target to $230 from $140, keeping its buy rating. In light of Zillow’s lower costs and buoyant demand, “the Zillow fly wheel will only accelerate further,” Benchmark analysts said.

Jefferies increased its target to $215 from $175, keeping its buy rating. Earnings show Zillow “as a key beneficiary of the strong U.S. housing market,” which should remain strong.

Piper Sandler raised its target to $209 from $159, keeping its overweight rating. Susquehanna Financial Group lifted its target on Zillow to $200 from $130, keeping its neutral rating.

Tags
terms:
Housing MarketReal Estate
Frothy Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record and Nasdaq Nears All-Time High as Tech Gains

Aurora Cannabis Lead
INVESTING

Aurora Cannabis Has Got Momentum - Can It Continue?

The debate is expected to touch on whether there is a contractual relationship between Uber and its drivers. Photo: Winson Wong
INVESTING

Uber Hailed by Analysts Despite Pandemic-Driven Earnings Miss

Bitcoin Stocks Staging Comeback as Cryptocurrency Surges Past $15,000
INVESTING

Bitcoin Holds Near Record as Mastercard Forges Crypto Path

Yeti Lead
INVESTING

Yeti Shares Slip Despite Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat

Molson Coors Is Showing Interest in U.K. Cider Maker Aspall
INVESTING

Molson Coors Drops as Pandemic Hits European Sales

Here's What I Think About Jumping on Tilray's Wild Ride
INVESTING

Tilray Slumps and Pot Stocks Wobble as Retail Investors Take Aim

Generac Lead
INVESTING

Generac Posts Earnings Beat on 'Incredible Demand' for Generators