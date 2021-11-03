Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Pandemic-Induced Real Estate 'Great Reshuffing' Boosts Zillow
Publish date:

Zillow Stock Tanks on Plans to Wind Down Home Flipping Business

Zillow shares fell by over 11% after hours after the company announced an end to its home flipping business.
Author:

Real estate services company Zillow's  (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report shares plummeted on Tuesday after hours following the company's announcement that it would wind down its home flipping business Zillow Offers and reduce its workforce by 25%.

It also said it would take up to $569 million in write-downs on home inventory in the third and fourth quarters.

Shares of Zillow plummeted by over 11% to $75.81 in after-hours trading. The stock had fallen almost 12% in the regular session.

"We've determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to transaction scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility," Zillow co-founder and CEO Rich Barton said in a company statement that also reported the company's third-quarter financial results. 

"While we built and learned a tremendous amount operating Zillow Offers, it served only a small portion of our customers. Our core business and brand are strong, and we remain committed to creating an integrated and digital real estate transaction that solves the pain points of buyers and sellers while serving a wider audience," Barton said.

The company said that the wind-down and workforce reduction will take several quarters to complete. 

"The most difficult part of this decision is that it will impact many of our colleagues," Barton said. "This is not something  we take lightly. We are grateful for their efforts, and we are committed to providing a smooth transition."

Bloomberg had reported Monday that Zillow was seeking to sell off 7,000 homes to recoup about $2.8 billion. Many of its homes were "underwater," according to a KeyBanc analyst. However, Barton did not confirm those facts in a Tuesday CNBC interview.

"We're not in a fire sale mood," Barton told CNBC.

Barton said Zillow is getting homes ready to be sold and putting them back on the market.

Zillow Tuesday reported  third-quarter revenue of $1.74 billion, which missed a $2.01 billion estimate from Refinitiv. It reported net losses of $328 million or $1.29 a share.

