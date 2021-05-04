Zillow Rises on Earnings Beat as It Swings to Profit

Zillow reported net income of $52 million in the first quarter after reporting a loss of $163 million a year ago.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc (Z) - Get Report were rising Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

The company reported first quarter earnings of 44 cents per share on revenue of $1.2 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report first-quarter earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.1 billion.

“Zillow’s first-quarter results exceeded expectations and showed our momentum toward delivering a seamless, end-to-end real estate transaction,” said CEO Rich Barton. “Across the country, Millennials are moving up, Baby Boomers are downsizing, and in between, people of all generations are rethinking their lives in a cultural phenomenon we have termed the Great Reshuffling."

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue between $1.236 billion and $1.284 billion vs. analyst expectations of $1.31 billion.

Zillow shares were up 3.3% to $125.50 after hours Tuesday.

In March, the company announced that it planned to hire more than 2,000 employees nationwide in 2021, a 40% increase thanks to "a year of impressive growth across the business and a historic year in the real estate industry."

The majority of the new or future jobs are in tech, mortgage and loans and product and software development. More are categorized as remote and hybrid positions.

The new positions also include a mix of in-office and field roles. Zillow Group said many of the positions are now open and it's accepting applicants through the company's careers site.