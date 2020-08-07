Zillow Shares Up After Loss Widens but Beats Estimate

The online real-estate group Zillow reported that its second-quarter loss widened, but the figure was stronger than analysts had estimated.

The coronavirus pandemic has led more people to move to houses from apartments and to suburban and rural areas from big cities. And pandemic-related lockdowns have kept people at home and out of real-estate offices. That means more people are using Zillow’s services.

The Seattle company's shares recently traded at $81.60, up 14%. They have surged 69% so far this year through Thursday.

Zillow posted a net loss of $84.5 million, or 38 cents a share, for the latest quarter, widening from a loss of $72 million, or 35 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted a loss of 68 cents a share.

The company’s revenue jumped 28% to $768 million from $600 million in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $615 million.

The revenue gain was “driven primarily by a continued increase in Zillow Offers resale volume,” the company said in a statement. Zillow Offers is a home-selling platform.

“Zillow’s second-quarter results are even better than we had hoped, and firm up our belief that powerful tailwinds in both real estate and technology are rapidly converging, with Zillow at the nexus,” Chief Executive Rich Barton said in a statement.

Covid "and work-from-home policies are inspiring people to rethink their homes and consider moving," he said.

"In addition, real estate, like other industries, is experiencing an acceleration in technology adoption, as people move their shopping habits from offline to online.”