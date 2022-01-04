Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What the Federal Reserve Means for Your Portfolio in 2022
What the Federal Reserve Means for Your Portfolio in 2022

Zillow: Housing Market Will Climb 14% In 2022

Real estate research firm Zillow forecasts home values will climb 14.3% nationally in the 12 months through November.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Look for torrid housing value increases to continue in 2022, says real estate research firm Zillow. It forecasts values will climb 14.3% nationally in the 12 months through November.

Zillow economists predict that each of the top 10 markets will rise more than that, with Tampa, heading the list at 24.6%. After that comes Jacksonville, Raleigh, San Antonio, Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, Orlando and Austin.

 Zillow didn’t specify numbers for the other nine cities.

Tampa benefits from a thriving job market, scarce and fast-moving inventory, and demographics that bring plentiful potential buyers, Zillow said.

TheStreet Recommends

“Home buyers are attracted to markets in the Sun Belt that offer relative affordability, fast-growing economies and weather that allows them to enjoy the outdoors year round,” said Zillow economist Alexandra Lee.

“Across the board, sellers will remain in the driver’s seat, but especially so in the hottest markets. Buyers should be ready for strong competition for homes.”

Six of the top 10 markets on Zillow’s list have added more jobs than new homes over the past two years, intensifying the competition for buying.

Zillow sees New York, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Chicago and San Jose as the weakest out of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas. But even there, it expects home values to gain at least 10% in the 12 months through November, except in San Francisco, where the increase is forecast at 9.9%.

Outside the Sun Belt, Zillow sees the hottest markets in the Midwest, with Salt Lake City at 13th, Kansas City at 14th and Oklahoma City at 16th

Tags
terms:
Real EstateHousing Market
Alphabet antitrust Lead
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLGOOGLGOOG

Apple Touches $3T. Which FAANG Is Next to Reach Record?

Lottery Lead
INVESTING

Timothy Collins: Skip the Shorts and Look at This Play Instead

Pentagon Asks Hackers to Find Its Tech Flaws and Vulnerabilities
INVESTING

Russian Hacker Tied to 2016 Election In U.S. Custody

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS
SPXJBLUCCL

Dow Closes at Record for Second Trading Day of 2022, Nasdaq Down

Silver Has Soared More Than Gold This Year Amid The Coronavirus- But Can It Last?
INVESTING
PSLV

This Investment Lets You Convert Your Units to Actual Silver Bars

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card
INVESTING
NVDA

Nvidia Debuts New Graphics Card Ahead of CES 2022

Sweetgreen Salad Lead
FOOD AND DRINK
SGUBERDASH

Sweetgreen Wants You To Subscribe To Its Salads

Why Did Didi Choose The US Over Hong Kong For Its IPO?
INVESTING
BABATCTZF

China's New Rules Limiting Overseas IPOs Go Into Effect