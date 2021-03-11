Zillow to Hire 2,000 Workers This Year After Growth Spurt

Zillow will lift its workforce 40% in 2021, sparked by 'a year of impressive growth across the business and a historic year in the real estate industry.'

Zillow Group (Z) - Get Report said on Thursday that the Seattle real-estate-information service planned to hire more than 2,000 employees nationwide this year, lifting its workforce about 40%.

The hiring goal was sparked by "a year of impressive growth across the business and a historic year in the real estate industry," the company said in a statement.

The Class C shares of Zillow at last check were 4.8% higher at $153.98.

The majority of the new or future jobs are in tech, mortgage and loans, and product and software development. More are categorized as remote and hybrid positions.

The new positions also include a mix of in-office and field roles. Zillow Group said many of the positions are now open and it's accepting applicants through the company's careers site.

Zillow said it was one of the first companies to extend a work-from-home option for thousands of employees last year. This was when offices began to close in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then Zillow has launched a distributed-workforce model, which lists positions in office, field, remote and hybrid formats.

Zillow said it was included on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. Both cited the company's advancement of policies and benefits "that ensure equality for employees and their families and fostering a workplace in which all employees thrive."

A survey by remote job platform Growmotely found that 97% of employees and entrepreneurs responding said they prefer some degree of flexibility between working remotely and working in an office.

More than half the employees surveyed said they preferred working in a fully remote environment.