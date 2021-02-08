Zillow Price Target Up as Deutsche Sees Post-Covid Potential

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on real-estate-services provider Zillow, partly on its potential after the covid pandemic eases.

Zillow Group (Z) - Get Report was the subject of a bullish note from Deutsche Bank analysts, who raised their price target on the real-estate-services provider to $202 a share from $160.

The Seattle company is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The investment firm continues to see Zillow as a secular post-covid winner, with analyst Lloyd Walmsley calling the stock one of his favorite names for internet stocks in 2021.

Walmsley affirmed his buy rating on Zillow.

"We think the housing market strength and product cycles can drive upside to estimates over the next two years, as the macro backdrop likely allows the company to take its time with some major product unlocks we expected this year -- namely Partner Leads and the broader rollout of Flex," Walmsley said.

The firm also notes that Zillow Research forecasts 22% growth in housing-unit sales in 2021, to 6.9 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect Zillow on Wednesday to report earnings of 28 cents a share on revenue of $740.5 million. .

The firm expects Zillow to provide a first-quarter 2021 outlook. Zillow is also likely to provide full-year guidance, Deutsche said, thought it may hold back year guidance due to the uncertainty stemming from the pandemic.

"We hope to get a better sense for how agents are responding to market strength in terms of ad spend, how quickly the company plans to push out Flex and a sense for accretion levels to revenue per lead, an update on Partner Leads," Walmsley said.

Zillow shares at last check were 3.4% higher at $162.09. The stock is trading at a 52-week high, eight times its 52-week low above $20, set in mid-March.

Separately, Zillow received free but valuable advertising on Super Bowl weekend when SNL devoted a skit to the company.