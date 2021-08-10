Yum's Pizza Hut Adds Beyond Meat Pepperoni Topping to Menu

Yum's Pizza Hut and Beyond Meat introduced their first product under a partnership: a plant-based pepperoni topping for pizza.

Yum Brands’ (YUM) - Get Report Pizza Hut unit is offering Beyond Meat’s (BYND) - Get Report plant-based non-meat pepperoni topping on pizzas in almost 70 locations in five U.S. cities, starting Tuesday.

The topping is the first product created under a partnership Yum Brands and Beyond Meat unveiled in February.

The topping is called Beyond Pepperoni. “Crisped and seasoned to savory perfection, Beyond Pepperoni delivers just the right amount of subtle heat and offers the same experience and taste of Pizza Hut’s classic pepperoni, now with the added benefits of plant-based protein,” the companies said.

“Beyond Pepperoni was co-developed by Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut’s culinary teams and is made from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and rice, with no GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol.”

Beyond Meat recently traded at $127.59, down 2.1%. And Yum at last check traded little changed at $133.44.

Last month, Beyond Meat unveiled plant-based chicken tenders at restaurants across the U.S.

The tenders are crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional chicken tenders. Beyond Meat's tenders are made from plant-based ingredients like fava beans and peas.

They contain 14 grams of protein per serving, but they have 40% less saturated fat than other restaurant chicken tenders, the company says.

And last month as well, Yum, also the parent of Taco Bell and KFC, beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings expectations.

Adjusted earnings came to $1.16 a share, up 41% from the year-earlier quarter. Revenue of $1.6 billion was up from $1.2 billion a year earlier.