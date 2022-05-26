Taco Bell May Stop Selling Mexican Pizza Next Week

Go for Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza now because it might not be here long.

The entire fast-food fandom that fuels Yum! Brands' (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell love is about to be very, very upset.

That's because a saga has been built around the chain's fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, from its removal from the menu in late 2020 to its big return this May.

Taco Bell went to great lengths to ensure that the comeback was nothing short of a magical event, accompanied by on-stage shoutouts from Doja Cat and a Tik-Tok exclusive musical.

And even as the shell of the Mexican Pizza has clearly been changed in some way -- a claim Taco Bell denies -- and some fans spoke out about that, more fans than not were thrilled to be reunited with one of their favorite fast-food treats again.

But now some disconcerting signs indicated that all the earthly delights of the Mexican Pizza are about to be yanked off the menu. Again. Already.

Taco Bell

Why Is the Mexican Pizza Already Leaving the Menu?

Trouble started brewing on May 25, when a Reddit user in the Taco Bell community posted what appeared to be a screenshot of an internal email.

"As you heard from us just a few days ago, the response we've been seeing to the Mexican Pizza is tremendous and historic," it read.

"We couldn't be more impressed by how our restaurant teams have rallied around each other and served our customers to deliver a great experience.

"Because of the incredible love for the Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country. We will communicate this to our fans later this week. The Mexican Pizza will return later this year; you'll hear more from us as that date approaches.

"We know seeing this product temporarily leave again so soon will be hard for some fans, but this is also an opportunity to continue fueling the Mexican Pizza love while ensuring you and your teams are set up for success in the week ahead."

Troubling news, to be sure. The skies darkened further when Taco Bell posted a tweet announcing that the musical would be canceled, with no explanation as to why.

TheStreet also got a message from a reader, who shared her experience at her local Taco Bell during a lunch visit on May 26. She wishes to remain anonymous.

"The employee at the window said they were informed that due to supply shortage, the Mexican Pizza will not be available after next week while the company obtains more supply materials," she said.

"She also said that this will be the standard practice until shortages are able to stay ahead of supply demands."

TheStreet has asked Taco Bell for comment.