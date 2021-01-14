TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Yum Brands Rises on Taco Bell Tie Up With Beyond Meat

Shares of Yum Brands rose Thursday after its Taco Bell subsidiary said that next year it would test a plant-based product with Beyond Meat.
Author:
Publish date:

Yum Brands'  (YUM) - Get Report Taco Bell is exploring a partnership with Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report for a new plant-based product that will be tested next year.

This will be the first plant-based meat menu offering by the Mexican fast-food chain. 

Shares of Yum Brands, the Louisville, Ky., operator of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, at last check rose 2.1% to $109.39.

Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, Calif., plant-based-meat specialist, jumped 7.7% to $135.

In November, Pizza Hut said it partnered with Beyond Meat to offer two plant-based-meat pizzas for a limited time.

Separately, Taco Bell, further bolstering its vegetarian menu, will also bring back its cheesy fiesta potatoes and spicy-potato soft taco, beginning March 11.

"We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love," Liz Matthews, Yum's global chief food innovation officer, said in a statement.

Taco Bell has had meatless items like the bean burrito on its menu for many years.

In December, Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower upgraded Yum! to an overweight ranking.

“Coming out of a year unlike any other in modern history for the restaurant industry, we expect chains to benefit from pent-up demand and a consumer who is flush with cash to spend," he said.

"We think this dynamic sets up particularly well for the casual dining space, with this sub-segment likely to see outsized benefits from independent closures, better in-store operating models, more efficient marketing spend, and a viable newer long-term sales channel.”

Even if Joe Biden wins the US presidential election in November, it's unlikely to reduce pressures on Chinese and American cross-border investments, a new report says. Photo: AP
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record as Biden Set to Unveil Massive Spending Package

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Nordstrom Down After Forecast of Sales Drop, Thinner Pretax Margin

Amazon Partner Plug Power's Earnings Miss Target
INVESTING

Plug Power Slides as J.P. Morgan Says It's 'Fully Valued'

Jim Cramer Stock Market Breakdown 12/2
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson, Delta, Tesla, Plug Power, Stock Market Thursday

Fitbit Facing Criminal Investigation Over Theft of Trade Secrets -- Report
INVESTING

Fitbit Closes $2.1 Billion Google Merger; DOJ Says Antitrust Probe Continues

2. Cisco faces some big challenges
INVESTING

Acacia Shares Surge On New $4.5 Billion Merger With Cisco

BlackRock Lead
INVESTING

BlackRock Reports Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Soars After ARK Investment Files for Space ETF