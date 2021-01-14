Yum Brands Rises on Taco Bell Tie Up With Beyond Meat

Shares of Yum Brands rose Thursday after its Taco Bell subsidiary said that next year it would test a plant-based product with Beyond Meat.

Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Report Taco Bell is exploring a partnership with Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report for a new plant-based product that will be tested next year.

This will be the first plant-based meat menu offering by the Mexican fast-food chain.

Shares of Yum Brands, the Louisville, Ky., operator of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, at last check rose 2.1% to $109.39.

Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, Calif., plant-based-meat specialist, jumped 7.7% to $135.

In November, Pizza Hut said it partnered with Beyond Meat to offer two plant-based-meat pizzas for a limited time.

Separately, Taco Bell, further bolstering its vegetarian menu, will also bring back its cheesy fiesta potatoes and spicy-potato soft taco, beginning March 11.

"We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious and even meat-eaters will love," Liz Matthews, Yum's global chief food innovation officer, said in a statement.

Taco Bell has had meatless items like the bean burrito on its menu for many years.

In December, Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower upgraded Yum! to an overweight ranking.

“Coming out of a year unlike any other in modern history for the restaurant industry, we expect chains to benefit from pent-up demand and a consumer who is flush with cash to spend," he said.

"We think this dynamic sets up particularly well for the casual dining space, with this sub-segment likely to see outsized benefits from independent closures, better in-store operating models, more efficient marketing spend, and a viable newer long-term sales channel.”