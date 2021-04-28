Yum Brands stock rose after the parent of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut reported first-quarter earnings nearly quadrupled on a 17% increase in sales.

Shares of Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report were higher Wednesday after the parent of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut reported first-quarter earnings nearly quadrupled on a 17% increase in sales.

Shares of the Louisville, Ky., company at last check rose 1.1% to $117.73.

Yum reported earnings of $326 million, or $1.07 a share, compared with $83 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue reached $1.48 billion from $1.26 billion.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of profit of 86 cents a share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

"First-quarter results reflect encouraging momentum across our business, including solid two-year same-store-sales growth and a meaningful uplift in unit development," Chief Executive David Gibbs said in a statement.

"During the quarter we took important steps to further boost our digital and marketing capabilities through the acquisitions of two technology-focused companies that will enhance our ability to grow our sales overnight and our brands over time," Gibbs added.

Same-store sales in the U.S. increased 11%, 8% and 3% for KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell respectively.

Same-store sales for the restaurant operator worldwide increased 9%.

Last month Yum Brands acquired the Tel Aviv online-ordering startup Tictuk Technologies.

Tictuk uses social media and chat channels like SMS texts and Facebook's (FB) - Get Report Whatsapp and Messenger to reach customers, Yum said.