Yum Brands Acquires Israeli Online-Ordering Startup Tictuk

Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Report, parent of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, said Wednesday that it acquired the Tel Aviv online-ordering startup Tictuk Technologies for cash.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Tictuk uses social media and chat channels like SMS texts and Facebook's (FB) - Get Report Whatsapp and Messenger to reach customers, the Louisville, Ky., company said.

Yum Brands expects the Tictuk deal to boost digital sales in 2021.

Sales at Yum have risen since it has tested Tictuk’s technology in roughly 900 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in 35 countries, the company said.

The deal reinforces "our growth model with investments in digital and technologies to enhance the customer and employee experience, strengthen restaurant unit economics and enable our brands and franchisees to compete and win in a rapidly changing world,” Chief Executive David Gibbs said in a statement.

Yum said its digital business in 2020 jumped 45% to a record $17 billion.

During the pandemic restaurants have been forced to turn to online ordering and pickup-and-delivery efforts as government regulations prohibited sit-down dining and customers stayed home.

Founded in 2016, Tictuk specializes in conversational commerce, a technology solution that enables users to complete orders and interact with brands.

"By developing an ecosystem that synergizes ordering technology with performance marketing and analytics, we are empowering brands to better serve customers and increase sales,” Tomer Ben-Ezra, Tictuk's founder and CEO, said in a statement.

As a unit of Yum Brands, Tictuk will continue to offer its platform to current clients, the company said.

Earlier this month, Yum also definitively agreed to acquire Kvantum, a consumer insights and marketing company that uses an artificial-intelligence-based platform.

The cash deal, expected to close in the first quarter, will help Yum optimize marketing spending and strengthen its data and analytics capabilities.

At last check Yum Brands shares were trading up 0.4% at $108.39.