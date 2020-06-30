YouTube TV Hikes Price 30% to $65 Per Month, Blames Content Costs

YouTube last raised the price of the live TV service in April 2019.

Subscribers of YouTube TV, YouTube's premium live service, will be paying a lot more starting next month.

YouTube announced in a blog post on Tuesday that the monthly price for a subscription will go up to $65 from $50. The new price reflects the "rising cost of content," the company wrote, as well as what it views as the intrinsic value of the service.

"YouTube TV is the only streaming service that includes a DVR with unlimited storage space, plus 6 accounts per household each with its own unique recommendations, and 3 concurrent streams," wrote Christian Oestlien, VP of Product Management at YouTube TV.

A base subscription to YouTube TV includes 85 channels, with other premium channels such as HBO Max or Cinemax sold as an add-on to the base subscription. YouTube also said on Tuesday that it's added several Viacom-owned channels -- BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 -- to the baseline offering.

YouTube last raised the price of YouTube TV in April 2019, when it increased the monthly subscription fee to $50 from $40, also adding a handful of channels.

Google doesn't regularly disclosure subscriber metrics for YouTube TV, but told investors in its fourth quarter 2019 update that the service has about 2 million subscribers.

For the quarter ending in March 2020, YouTube's ad sales were $4.04 billion, and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat describes YouTube as a key growth driver for Google's overall top line.

Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, YouTube's parent company, are up about 5% year to date.