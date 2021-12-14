YouTube Subscribers Could Lose Disney, ESPN and Other Channels This Week

Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report is in heated talks with Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report to keep its programming on YouTube TV, but if discussions go awry, the partnership and the ability to stream the shows could end by Friday.

YouTube TV told its subscribers in a blog post and email that the company is in talks with Disney to keep prices equitable.

The company said it aims to keep the station.

"[Subscribers can have] your favorite teams on ESPN to The Bachelor to Good Morning America," YouTube said. "Our deal expires on Friday, December 17, and we haven't been able to reach an equitable agreement yet, so we wanted to give you an early heads up so that you can understand your choices."

YouTube TV said it wants to be treated just like any other TV provider and pay the same prices, with "the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney's channels for as long as we carry them."

If the discussions stall and the partnership with Disney ends, YouTube TV has told its subscribers it would lower its monthly price by $15 from $64.99 to $49.99.

Disney said if the talks fail and the two companies cannot agree on a price, its ABC-owned TV stations, Disney channels, ESPN networks, Freeform, FX networks and National Geographic channels will stop airing by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 17.

“Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement," it said in a statement.

"We are optimistic that we can reach a deal and continue to provide their YouTube TV customers with our live sporting events and news coverage plus kids, family and general entertainment programming.”

TV distribution battles are not uncommon: Google and NBCUniversal were in a fight over content earlier this fall, with their deal set to expire in Sept. 30. But the two entertainment companies renewed their deal on Oct. 2 and viewers were able to continue watching NBCU cable networks and local NBC stations.