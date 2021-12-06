YouTube Music Premiers 2021 Recap Feature

If you were on social media at all last week, you likely saw your friends posting screenshots of their Spotify Wrapped ( (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report) statistics, a popular feature from the streaming service that breaks down a listener’s favorite songs, artists and genres from the past year.

But if you were a YouTube Music ( (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report) user who felt a bit left out, you are now in luck, as the video platform launched 2021 Recap today. It shows listeners customized statistics about their listening habits, including their top artists, songs, music videos and playlists from this year, CNET reports.

YouTube Music is a paid music streaming service, available as both a desktop player and a mobile app, that launched six years ago to compete with popular services such as Apple Music and Spotify.

YouTube Music has previously offered users a Year in Review playlist highlighting users' most-streamed songs and artists, but it wasn't available to all subscribers.

Additionally, YouTube Music has also introduced playlists featuring the year's overall biggest hits and the top tracks from genres including rock, country, hip-hop and Latin. Last week the service shared its list of the top 10 music videos of the year, which features The Weeknd's “Save Your Tears” and Olivia Rodrigo's “Drivers License.”

And if you absolutely need to let your social media pals know you listen to all Haim, all the time, you can now flaunt your listening habits by tapping the arrow at the bottom of the stats card.

At last check, the stock price of YouTube’s parent company, Google GOOGL, was down slightly by 0.41%.