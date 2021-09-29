Alphabet Stock's Youtube Cracks Down on Anti-Vaccine Content

Youtube says it has removed over 130,000 videos since 2020 that it says featured medical misinformation.

Youtube, the streaming video arm of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, announced that it is censoring videos that feature "medical misinformation" and has begun removing accounts of content makers who have criticized COVID-19 vaccines.

The company said it was expanding its medical misinformation policies on currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe by local health authorities and the World Health Organization.

"At the onset of COVID-19, we built on these policies when the pandemic hit, and worked with experts to develop 10 new policies around COVID-19 and medical misinformation.," Youtube said in its official blog.

The company says it removed over 130,000 videos for violating Youtube's COVID-19 vaccine policies since 2020.

Youtube says it has worked closely with health authorities to balance its commitment to an open platform with its need to make sure medical misinformation doesn't live on Youtube.

"Specifically, content that falsely alleges that approved vaccines are dangerous and cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines will be removed," the company said.

The company says it will make exceptions to allow content about vaccine policies, new vaccine trials and historical vaccine successes or failures on Youtube.

Personal testimonials relating to vaccines will also still be allowed, "as long as the video doesn't violate other Community Guidelines, or the channel doesn't show a pattern promoting vaccine hesitancy."

Shares of Alphabet on Wednesday were down 0.7% to $2,698.73 per share at last check.