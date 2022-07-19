You Won't Guess Who Has Another Celebrity Cruise

No matter what you’re into, there’s a cruise for you.

Whether you like classic rock, celebrity lifestyle-branded wellness retreats or you just wish the 1980s never ended, there’s a cruise for you.

Cruise are available for all sorts of cultural interests, many based around wine or whatever your culinary favorite is. There’s so many foodie-centric cruises that there’s heated debate about who wins the crown.

Some cruises are dedicated to celebrities with a very specific, recognizable brand, such as the wrestler Chris Jericho. Want to watch a bunch of wrestling matches (including one from a gentleman who refers to himself as “Cheeseburger”) while enjoying the music of Quiet Riot? Well, then next year you might want to acquaint yourself with Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea.

As far as specialty cruises go, music-centric sailings are a popular standby.

The travel industry loves them because it gives them a way to reach a crowd that otherwise might not consider going on a cruise. In fact, booking cruises based around styles and genres that tend to skew towards younger, college-aged crowds such as the dance music-based Holy Ship! Cruise is a reliable way to attract an audience that might think cruises are for their parents, not them.

The thought is, get 'em while they're young, because dance-music fueled kids eventually grow up and want to take the family on a luxury vacation.

There’s A Cruise For All Kinds Of Music Fans

Truly, no matter what your life’s soundtrack is, there’s a cruise for that.

Does your heart beat for MySpace-era pop-punk? Well, scene favorites Paramore have announced tour dates and new music seems imminent, so perhaps one day the Parahoy! cruise will return.

Are you so diehard for Kiss that you want to be buried in a signature Kiss coffin? Then you’ve already bought yourself a ticket to the The Kiss Cruise XI Kisstory At Sea, which offers the opportunity to see the always retiring and un-retiring metal band play both a masked and unmasked set.

If you’ve ever debated about which live version of Phish’s “Tweezer” is superior and you’re of the firm belief that at if a song is good at three minutes, it will be fantastic at 20 minutes, then tune in and drop out with Galactic, Umphrey’s McGee and all the rest of your jam band favs at next year’s Jam Cruise 19.

But now comes the news that next year will see the return of a cruise that served a fanbase that’s been arguably neglected by the cruise industry, featuring a headliner who will tell the audience, repeatedly, that they are currently on the best cruise.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TS

Who Is Headlining A Cruise Now?

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the Days of Summer Cruise Fest will be sailing from Miami to the Bahamas onboard the Norwegian Sky next year from July 2–5, and will stop by Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, as noted by Cruise Hive.

The Days of Summer is the only hip-hop centric cruise ship, which is surprising considering the popularity and cultural dominance of the genre.

The sailing will be headlined and hosted by the producer and media personality DJ Khaled, who was recently in the news for his quest to buy a Happy Meal. Known for Top 40 singles including "Top Off," "No Brainer" and “We Takin' Over” and his relentless dedication to branding and social media catchphrases, including “another one” and “we the best,” the performer will no doubt remind the crowd, at every opportunity, who is the best and what cruise ship is the best.

The sailing will also feature performances from the prolific hitmaker Future and “The Bigger Picture” rapper Lil Baby as well as activities such as the 2000s Throwback Concert, Hip-Hop Comedy, Hip-Hop Workout Class, Rep Your City Party, an All White Party and a perhaps scandalous pajamas and lingerie party. Luckily, this is a 21-and over affair.

Khaled played and hosted the inaugural sailing in 2019, with a line-up that featured Cardi B and Post Malone. A 2020 sailing was postponed due to the pandemic, but you clearly can’t keep the best down for long.