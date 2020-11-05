TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Yeti Analysts Laud Earnings and Shares Jump

Yeti shares jumped as analysts lauded the third-quarter earnings report from the retailer of outdoor and recreation products.
Author:
Publish date:

Yeti  (YETI) - Get Report shares jumped as analysts lauded the third-quarter earnings report from the retailer of outdoor and recreation products. 

The shares recently traded at $59.01, up 15%. They have climbed 69% year to date.

Profit registered $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, more than double the $21.3 million, or 25 cents, of a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share hit 61 cents, beating the FactSet analyst consensus of 37 cents.

The Austin company’s revenue totaled $294.6 million in the third quarter, up 29% from $229.1 million in the year-earlier quarter. The latest figure beat the FactSet analyst consensus of $262 million.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict called the earnings a “blowout performance,” with “impressive” results across the board, according to Bloomberg.

He likes that the company ended the quarter with $235 million of cash and zero net debt, thanks to free cash flow of about $160 million. 

There’s an “upward bias to both estimates and valuation,” Benedict said. He rates the stock outperform with a price target of $60.

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy has a hold rating and a $48 price target. He too was impressed with the earnings report. 

“Following 23% inventory declines exiting the second quarter, results suggest Yeti was able to chase inventory in the third quarter to better meet demand,” he wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

But inventories slid 36% year-on-year going into the fourth quarter, representing a “gaiting factor,” he said. 

The “capacity to chase inventory during the fourth quarter” could suggest upside potential to Yeti’s earnings guidance, Duffy said.

Tags
terms:
BeveragesRetailEarnings
U.S. Federal Reserve Lead
INVESTING

Fed Holds Interest Rates At Near-Zero, Says Recovery Path Hinges On COVID Pandemic

Jim Cramer on General Motors' Falling Auto Sales: We're at Peak Auto
INVESTING

Should You Buy General Motors on Earnings Rally? See This Chart

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Looks Past Jobs Data to U.S. Election
MARKETS

Dow Rises 600 Points as Election Rally Rolls, Tech Paces Gains

Best of RealMoney
INVESTING

5 Best Stories on Real Money: The Election (What Else Was There?)

What We're Looking for From Papa John's Earnings
INVESTING

Papa John's Rises On Earnings, Share-Buyback Plan

Starbucks Holiday Cups Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Will Offer Free Collectible Cups Starting Friday

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
STOCKS

Upwork, Qualcomm: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Qualcomm Lead
INVESTING

Trading Qualcomm After Its Blowout Earnings Report