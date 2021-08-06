TheStreet home
Jim Cramer: There's Value in This Market If You Know Where to Look
Publish date:

Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Yelp, Switch, Intersect ENT

Yelp, Switch, Intersect ENT, Goodyear and Synaptics are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:

Stocks traded mostly higher Friday following a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report for July that pointed to a labor market recovery as economic activity rebounds.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. Yelp | Increase  8.6%

Yelp  (YELP) - Get Report shares rose after the online review company reported an unexpected second-quarter profit, helped by re-openings in the U.S. that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year.

2. Switch | Increase 20%

Shares of Switch  (SWCH) - Get Report jumped after the data-center developer said it might turn into a REIT, named an Elliott Investment Management executive to its board, and reported that second-revenue beat estimates. 

Jason Genrich will join the board of the Las Vegas company.

3. Intersect ENT | Increase 12.1%

Intersect ENT  (XENT) - Get Report shares soared after Medtronic  (MDT) - Get Report agreed to acquire the medical device company in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion. 

Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 a share in an all-cash transaction. 

The boardss of both companies have approved the deal.

4. Goodyear | Increase 10.6%

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber  (GT) - Get Report climbed after the tire maker swung to a second-quarter profit. 

The company posted earnings of 32 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 16 cents a share. The company reported a loss of $1.87 a share a year ago.

5. Synaptics | Increase 15.7%

Synaptics  (SYNA) - Get Report shares rose after the touch interface maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings estimates. 

The company reported earnings of $2.18 a share, up from $1.24 a year ago, and beating consensus estimates of $2 a share.

