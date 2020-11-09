TheStreet
Yelp, J&J Snack Foods: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday

J&J Snack Foods, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Cinemark Holdings, Blucora and Yelp are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks climbed Monday after Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report said that in a large-scale study, its coronavirus drug candidate prevented more than 90% of infections and that later this month it planned to seek emergency-use authorization for the vaccine from U.S. health officials.

Here are some of the top gainers for Monday:

J&J Snack Foods | Percentage Increase Over 15%

J&J Snack Foods  (JJSF) - Get Report jumped after the company beat Wall Street's fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectation. Executives said the company was "bouncing back" from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reata Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase Over 31%

Reata Pharmaceuticals  (RETA) - Get Report was rising after the biotech beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company also said that a Phase 3 Cardinal study of bardoxolone in patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome met its primary and key secondary endpoints at the end of the second year.

Cinemark Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 54%

Cinemark Holdings  (CNK) - Get Report and other entertainment stocks climbed following the Pfizer announcement about its coronavirus vaccine. The movie theater operator also provided upbeat commentary last week about its future in a post-covid world.

Blucora | Percentage Increase Over 23%

Blucora  (BCOR) - Get Report climbed after the asset manager beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. The company said advisory assets increased 23% year-over-year. Total client assets ended the quarter at $76.2 billion, with $32.4 billion, or 42.6%, in advisory assets.

Yelp | Percentage Increase Over 21%

Yelp  (YELP) - Get Report rose after the online review company beat Wall Street's quarterly expectations and was upgraded to outperform at RBC with a price target of $29. The investment firm said "the worst is behind" the company. Entertainment-related stocks were also rising following's Pfizer announcement about its coronavirus vaccine.

