Yellen Says Failure to Raise Debt Limit Risks Recession

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that if Congress fails to raise the debt limit within two weeks, the economy would go into recession

“I do regard Oct. 18 as a deadline,” she told CNBC.

“It would be catastrophic to not pay the government’s bills, for us to be in a position where we lacked the resources to pay the government’s bills. I fully expect it would cause a recession as well.”

Since 1995, Congress has periodically had to agree to raise the debt limit. Usually bipartisan support gets the job done at the last minute.

But this time around, Republicans are opposed, and Democrats are reluctant to do it on their own.

Still, many analysts think the ceiling will ultimately be raised soon. Otherwise the government risks defaulting on its debt.

Uncertainty about the issue has helped rock stock and bond markets in recent days. The S&P 500 has slid 4% to 4,351 since reaching a record 4,546 Sept. 2.

The 10-year Treasury yield recently stood at 1.52%, up from 1.17% on Aug. 2.

Meanwhile, Mike Wilson, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley, says defensive stocks are the way to go, as economic growth slows and the Federal Reserve tightens policy.

“Large-cap quality leadership since March is signaling what we believe is about to happen — decelerating growth and tightening financial conditions,” he wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch Monday.

“The question for many investors now is whether the price action has already discounted these fundamental outcomes. The short answer, in our view, is no.”