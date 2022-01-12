Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Airbnb, JPMorgan and Others Extend Work From Home Policies
Airbnb, JPMorgan and Others Extend Work From Home Policies

Yahoo Japan Tells Entire Workforce They Can Work From Home

The company will also fly employees into the office if necessary.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Yahoo Japan is one of the companies leading the way in the work from home revolution, telling its 8,000 employees that they can work from anywhere in the country. 

The new policy takes effect April 1. The company will even fly workers into work when the job requires. 

"As a result of dialogues with employees and various surveys, 90% of the employees said that their work performance did not change or improve, so Yahoo decided to liberalize the place where employees live in Japan," Yahoo Japan President Kentaro Kawabe tweeted this week. 

However, Kawabe did acknowledge the "power of the office" in the company's decision to make use of air travel for occasional office work. 

TheStreet Recommends

Kawabe also said that management's perspective is that having a central hub for workers is "irresistible."

"However, rather than tying employees to the office, we have turned to focus on improving employee well-being and the motivation and creativity that results from it," Kawabe said. 

According to FindStack.com, about 18% of employees across the world work remotely full-time. However, 44% of companies don't allow their employees to work remotely at all. 

In 2021, 70% of people who worked from home during the pandemic report virtual meetings are less stressful and 64% now prefer hybrid meetings, according to a report by Owl Labs

 A study by Stanford of 16,000 workers over nine months found that working from home increased productivity by 13%. 

Why Chinese Tech Giants Are Embracing The Metaverse Despite State Media Warnings
INVESTING
MVRSMSFTRBLX

Tim Collins Has Found a 'Picks and Shovels' Play on the Metaverse

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today - 1/12: Stocks Mixed With Inflation In Focus As Powell Vows Rate Action

Amazon Apple Lead
INVESTING
AAPLAMZNNFLX

Apple Could Challenge Amazon in Live Streaming Sports

Wall Street Just Isn't Hungry for Shake Shack Any More
INVESTING
SHAK

Shake Shack Has a Plan to Add a Whole Bunch of New Restaurants

Biogen Lead
INVESTING
BIIB

Biogen Stock Chart Says: Dip Gives the Bulls an Unusual Opportunity

Take a Look at the 'Sexiest' Rolls-Royce Vehicle Ever Built
INVESTING
RYCEY

Rolls-Royce CEO Sees Sales Surge on Covid Deaths

Amazon's Wholefoods Deal Lifts U.K. Grocery Sector
INVESTING
AMZNWMTCOST

Amazon Rings Up No. 1 Grocery Spot for Second Year in a Row

Stronger Dollar Will Benefit Small and Mid-Cap Stocks, Says Mizuho Equities Head
INVESTING

Small-Cap Stocks Have Long-Term Advantage: Bank of America