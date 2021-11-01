Xpeng October China Sales Surge, Suggesting More EV Sales Momentum

Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Inc. - ADR Report on Monday said it delivered 10,138 new electric vehicles to customers in October, up 233% from a year earlier and topping 10,000 shiny new EVs handed over to Chinese consumers for a second straight month.

Xpeng said it delivered 6,044 of its P7 sedans, a gain of 187%, and 3,657 of its G3 and G3i smart SUVs. The company said it delivered 437 P5 sedans, which were launched in September. Xpeng deliveries fell slightly from 10,412 in September.

The numbers indicate another strong month of EV sales in China, the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles. NIO (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report typically reports monthly sales on the first day of the following month, and will likely report October deliveries on Monday as well. The electric car maker delivered 10,628 vehicles in September, a rebound from August.

Li Auto (LI) - Get Li Auto Report and EV lynchpin Telsa (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report also are expected to report their China sales and delivery numbers in the coming days. Li Auto delivered 7,094 vehicles in September, as chip shortages hit the automaker. Tesla sold a record 56,000 China-made EVs in September. Tesla is expected to report its October numbers next week.

Tesla's September totals were the highest since the opening of its Shanghai gigafactory in 2019. The figures contrasted sharply to a near 20% decline in overall China car sales last month, the fifth consecutive month of declines, as the nation's power crisis and the ongoing semiconductor shortage lingers over the industry and the economy.

Tesla: How China Sales Are Impacting Stock

Tesla's September China sales add the final piece of information to its record third quarter deliveries, which rose 73.2% from last year to 241,300 amid call from founder and CEO Elon Musk to "go hardcore" in the face of chip shortages and plant closures.

Tesla acknowledged "supply chain and logistics challenges" in its third quarter delivery statement, and thanked customers "for their patience" over the quarter, while Musk admitted the carmaker was "operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain 'standard' automotive chips," and told investors in July that it could impact production rates over the second half of the year.

Xpeng, NIO and Li Auto are all due to report their third-quarter earnings in the coming weeks. Like Tesla, they seem to have managed through the pandemic-fueled global chip shortage relatively well. All three startups beat their own guidance for third-quarter EV deliveries, after lowering delivery expectations over the quarter.

At last check, Xpeng's American depositary receipts were up 2.04% at $47.58. NIO's ADRs were down 2.92% at $38.26, while Li Auto's ADRs were up 0.77% at $39.72. Shares of Tesla were up 1.63% at $1,132.16.

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla Leads the EV Revolution