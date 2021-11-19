Xpeng Debuts G9 EV SUV With International Markets in Mind

Xpeng is bringing its fight with Tesla to the company's door with a new model that was designed with international markets in mind.

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Report unveiled a new flagship smart SUV for global markets called the G9, in what could become the strongest Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report competitor in the states.

The company says this is the first vehicle designed with both the Chinese and international markets in mind. The vehicle features a semi-autonomous driving system similar to Tesla's Autopilot feature.

"Our G9 flagship smart SUV represents a new level of sophistication with a global perspective, and is an essential part of our exploration of smarter, safer, greener and sustainable mobility," said CEO He Xiaopeng.

G9 is the first Xpeng vehicle to be compatible with the company's advanced Xpilot 4.0 driver-assist system. The company did not give details about the G9's pricing.

The G9 could be a direct competitor to Tesla's Model Y SUV, which was the top selling SUV in September on Xpeng's home turf in China.

Tesla was the first major company to produce widely adopted electric vehicles, but the market is getting more crowded by the day.

Last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on rival Rivian Automotive's (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report blockbuster IPO.

Musk's sideswipe has not dented Rivian's market climb. The stock was up 12% Friday and the stock is up nearly 40% since its debut last week.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe founded Rivian in 2009, a year before Tesla went public. In their respective IPOs, Tesla raised $226 million while Rivian raised an estimated $11.9 billion.

At present, Rivian’s market valuation is more than $100 billion whereas Tesla is valued over $1 trillion.