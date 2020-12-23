Electric-Vehicle-Tech Firm XL Fleet Up on Closing of SPAC Merger

XL Fleet scorched higher after the provider of vehicle-electrification solutions closed its merger with a SPAC.

Shares of the Boston company recently traded at $25.09, up 43%.

XL Fleet’s customers include commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 140 million miles driven by the likes of Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, Yale University and the City of Boston, the company said.

The company's electric drive systems can increase fuel economy as much as 25% to 50% and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20% to 33%. That'll cut operating costs and help meet sustainability goals, XL Fleet said.

In the reverse merger XL received $350 million in cash.

The company expects to use the funds to develop new products, further deploy its grid charging infrastructure and its electrification-as-a-service offering, and speed its plans to expand overseas.

The company says it has a strong competitive position in the U.S. and Canada, a "firmly established supply chain and deep [original-equipment-manufacturer] relationships."

XL's integrated fleet-electrification platform encompasses real-time data monitoring and analytics, propriety powertrain technology, power management, charging and storage,” Chief Executive Dimitri Kazarinoff said in a statement.

Special purpose acquisition companies – known as SPACs or blank-check companies – are formed to search out and merge with operating companies. They are a popular vehicle to take companies public without requiring the full process of listing on a major exchange.

