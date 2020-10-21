Xilinx Earnings and Revenue Beat Wall Street Estimates - TheStreet
TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Xilinx Earnings and Revenue Beat Wall Street Estimates

Xilinx fiscal-second-quarter net income and revenue fell, but both results were stronger than Wall Street had been expecting.
Author:
Publish date:

Xilinx  (XLNX) - Get Report reported fiscal-second-quarter net income per share fell 11% on 8% lower revenue, but both results were stronger than Wall Street had been expecting.

For the quarter ended Sept. 26 the San Jose, Calif., chipmaker earned 79 cents a share compared with 89 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were 82 cents a share.

Revenue fell to $766.5 million from $833.4 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of net income of 72 cents a share, or an adjusted 77 cents, on revenue of $756.7 million.

At last check, Xilinx shares were trading up 2.4% at $114. They closed the regular trading session on Wednesday down 3% at $111.30. In 2020 through the close of the regular session, the stock was up 14%. 

The results reflected a “record quarter in our data-center group and aerospace-and-defense businesses, as well as improvement in our automotive and broadcast end markets,” President and Chief Executive Victor Peng said in a statement.

“In addition, [radio frequency system-on-chip] sales ramped meaningfully with a tier-1 wireless original equipment manufacturing customer for 5G radio deployment in North America.”

For the fiscal third quarter Xilinx estimates revenue at $750 million to $800 million, bracketing the FactSet consensus estimate of $774.2 million. 

The company sees a fiscal-Q3 GAAP gross margin of 67.5% to 70.5%.

In early October The Wall Street Journal reported that Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Report was in advanced talks to buy Xilinx in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic has sharply boosted demand for personal computers, gaming consoles and other devices that use Xilinx chips, the Journal reported. 

And such a deal would be the latest acquisition in the semiconductor industry, which the Journal said is rapidly consolidating.

A week ago Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely said in a report that he doubted that such a deal would go through, Barron's reported. He said Xilinx management opposes an acquisition.

Chipotle Cuts Fourth-Quarter Earnings, Sales Guidance
STOCKS

Chipotle Beats on Earnings and Revenue; Margin Thinner

Beyond the Broken Glass: 4 Things to Know About the Tesla Cybertruck
INVESTING

Watch the Tesla Q3 Earnings Call Webcast

WD-40's Earnings Should Frighten Everyone Looking for Dow 20,000
INVESTING

Snap, WD-40: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Lower as Talks on Stimulus Package Continue

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
INVESTING

Tesla Tops Q3 Estimates, Reports Record Operating Income

Uber Steps Up Lobbying Effort In Hong Kong After Court Deals Devastating Blow
INVESTING

Uber Is Said to Bid $1.2 Billion for Europe Rival Free Now

Datto Holdings Lead
INVESTING

Datto, Data-Backup-Software Firm, Climbs in Stock Market Debut

GMC Hummer EV Lead
INVESTING

Is General Motors a Buy After Electric Hummer Unveiling?