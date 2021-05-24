Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Buy Strongbridge Biopharma for $267 Million

Xeris will pay for Strongbridge with stock and contingent value rights, with the resulting company being owned 60% by current Xeris shareholders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) - Get Report announced Monday that it’s acquiring Strongbridge Biopharma in a deal that values Stongbridge at $267 million.

Xeris will pay with stock and contingent value rights (CVRs). Under the terms of the agreement, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 share of Xeris Biopharma common stock for each Strongbridge ordinary share they own, as well as 1 non-tradeable CVR worth up to an additional $1.00.

Based on Xeris' closing price on Friday of $3.47 and Strongbridge’s fully diluted share capital, the deal values Strongbridge at approximately $2.72 per share, a 12.9% premium to Friday’s closing price.

Xeris recently traded at $3.32, down 4.3% and has slid 20% in the last six months. Strongbridge shares were trading up 12.5% to $2.69 on Monday morning.

The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the combined entity will be named Xeris Biopharma Holdings.

"This is a very compelling transaction that will create a scalable and diversified biopharmaceutical company increasingly oriented toward more specialty and rare disease products, positioning us for long-term product development and commercial success," said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris, in a press release. "Strongbridge’s attractive rare disease portfolio and capabilities are highly complementary with Xeris."

Current Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company, while current Strongbridge shareholders are expected to own approximately 40%.

