Xeris's treatment for hypoglycemia is cleared for use in people ages 2 and over. The stock is higher.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) - Get Report on Monday jumped after the drugmaker said its new-drug application for Gvoke Kit was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Gvok Kit treats severe hypoglycemia -- low blood sugar -- in diabetes patients ages two and older.

The formats for the drug "provide the reliability of a ready-to-use liquid glucagon while offering multiple administration options for patients and caregivers," Chief Executive Paul R. Edick said in a statement.

Shares of the Chicago company at last check were 24% higher at $2.74. They'd dropped 55% in 2021 through the close of Friday's trading.

The company says that some 6.8 million people in the U.S. rely on insulin and are at risk for a severe hypoglycemic event.

Hypoglycemia is a condition where the body's blood sugar level is lower than normal and is often a result of diabetes treatments like insulin.

Xeris is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable drugs.

The company said it would immediate scale up manufacturing, and the drug should be available in the first quarter.

Earlier this year, Xeris agreed to acquire Strongbridge Biopharma in a deal that valued the company at $267 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, for each Strongbridge share, Xeris will pay 0.784 share as well as one non-tradeable contingent value right valued at as much as $1.

The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter. The combined entity will be named Xeris Biopharma Holdings.