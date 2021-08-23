August 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Says Markets Shouldn't Have Been Surprised by Pfizer Approval
Jim Cramer Says Markets Shouldn't Have Been Surprised by Pfizer Approval
Publish date:

Xeris Stock Jumps on FDA Clearance of Hypoglycemia Treatment

Xeris's treatment for hypoglycemia is cleared for use in people ages 2 and over. The stock is higher.
Author:

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals  (XERS) - Get Report on Monday jumped after the drugmaker said its new-drug application for Gvoke Kit was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

Gvok Kit treats severe hypoglycemia -- low blood sugar -- in diabetes patients ages two and older. 

The formats for the drug "provide the reliability of a ready-to-use liquid glucagon while offering multiple administration options for patients and caregivers," Chief Executive Paul R. Edick said in a statement.

Shares of the Chicago company at last check were 24% higher at $2.74. They'd dropped 55% in 2021 through the close of Friday's trading. 

The company says that some 6.8 million people in the U.S. rely on insulin and are at risk for a severe hypoglycemic event.

Pay Attention to Megacap Tech Stocks: Real Money's Helene Meisler

TheStreet Recommends

Hypoglycemia is a condition where the body's blood sugar level is lower than normal and is often a result of diabetes treatments like insulin. 

Xeris is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable drugs. 

The company said it would immediate scale up manufacturing, and the drug should be available in the first quarter.

Read More: Pfizer Stock Surges After Full FDA Approval for Coronavirus Vaccine

Earlier this year, Xeris agreed to acquire Strongbridge Biopharma in a deal that valued the company at $267 million. 

Under the terms of the agreement, for each Strongbridge share, Xeris will pay 0.784 share as well as one non-tradeable contingent value right valued at as much as $1.

The deal is expected to close early in the fourth quarter. The combined entity will be named Xeris Biopharma Holdings.

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Cruise Stocks Rise as FDA Fully Clears Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Vaccine

Pfizer vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Top 5 Stock Gainers for Monday: Pfizer, Trillium, NextGen

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records After FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine

Uber's Impending IPO Filing Looms Over Lyft Shares
INVESTING

Did Lyft and Uber Stocks Just Bottom on Bad News?

AbbVie, Broadcom, Enbridge Energy Partners, Commercial Vehicle Group: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

AbbVie Price Target Lifted by Cowen After Successful Patent Defense

Vivos Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Leaps as FDA Clears Sleep-Apnea Device

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

Peloton Stock Slips on Oppenheimer Price Target Cut Ahead of Earnings

Maxim Integrated: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Maxim Stock Rises After China Clears Analog Devices' Acquisition of Chipmaker