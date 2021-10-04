October 4, 2021
'FOMO' Investing Didn't Start, Won't End With Social Media: Edward Jones CEO
Xenon Pharma Stock Soars on Progress With Epilepsy Treatment

Xenon Pharma soars after unveiling results of a clinical trial of its adjunctive treatment for focal epilepsy.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals  (XENE) - Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Report soared Monday after the biopharma unveiled results from a Phase 2 trial of its adjunctive treatment for focal epilepsy.

Nasdaq-traded shares of the Burnaby, British Columbia, company at last check were soaring 81% to $28.25. Trading was briefly halted early Monday.

Xenon said in a statement that the treatment, XEN1101, showed "a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly focal seizure frequency when compared to placebo."

The primary objective of the study was to assess the dose response trend of XEN1101 in reducing monthly focal seizure frequency, the company said.

After the announcement, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja raised his price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals to $45 from $30 while keeping a buy rating, according to the Fly.

The analyst said management called a "home run."

Suneja said that the reduction from baseline, about 35%, was "much higher than the 15%-20% expected by [Wall] Street." 

The proportion of patients with greater than a 50% reduction from baseline in the high-dose group of 55% was higher than the 40%-50% bar for success that management had established. 

Given the strength of the results, Suneja raised the probability of success for the XEN1101 program to 85% from 55% and increased peak sales estimates to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion.

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo called the data "incredibly strong" and said they represent "a best-case scenario from the study from an efficacy perspective."

While acknowledging the problems with cross-trial comparisons, Lugo said that when looking across comparable data of other common anti-seizure medications, the data from Xenon "looks to be the best data produced in the indication to date."

Lugo, who has an outperform rating on the shares, increased his view on the odds of success for XEN1101 in focal epilepsy to 85% from 60%. 

He raised his fair-value estimate on the shares to $46 from $30.

