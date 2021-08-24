August 24, 2021
Why Jim Cramer Is Closely Watching Wynn
Publish date:

Wynn Resorts, MGM Climb as Macau Eases COVID-Testing Rules

Shares of casino companies with operations in Macau rose on Tuesday after the government eased its COVID-testing rules.
Author:

Shares of casino companies with operations in Macau, such as Wynn Resorts  (WYNN) - Get Report and MGM Resorts  (MGM) - Get Report, rose on Tuesday after Macau’s government unveiled looser COVID-testing rules.

Starting on Wednesday travelers from mainland China who haven’t been to a foreign country or Hong Kong must have a negative COVID test less than seven days before their arrival in Macau.

The prior regulation demanded that a test be conducted within the prior 48 hours, according to the Macau government’s website.

Wynn recently traded at $97.96, up 5.4%; MGM at $40.76, up 3.2%; and Las Vegas Sands  (LVS) - Get Report at $41.83, up 5.3%.

Lyft Appears to Have Formed Major Top Pattern: Real Money Chartist Kamich

Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek is bullish on Wynn, putting fair value at $114.

Two weeks ago he wrote, “COVID-19 continues to materially impact Wynn's Macau operations (76% of pre-pandemic 2019 Ebitda), which we view as transitory.”

He views Wynn as “a high-end iconic brand that is well positioned to participate in the attractive long-term growth opportunity of Macau, as it expanded its room share in the region through the August 2016 opening of the Palace. “

To be sure “This is offset by the expected long-term shift away from VIP and gaming revenue (where Wynn has outsize exposure) toward non-gaming and mass play, as well as its existing Macau property on the peninsula, where traffic has lagged Cotai,” Wasiolek said.

Still, “[long term], we see solid visitation and gaming growth for Macao.”

Wynn Resorts is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells WYNN? Learn more now.

