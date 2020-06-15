Wynn Las Vegas Serves Up Plan to Reopen Buffet

Wynn Las Vegas will become the first buffet in Sin City to reopen since the coronavirus shutdown.

Wynn Las Vegas (WYNN) - Get Report said Monday that on Thursday it will reopen its buffet, making it the first buffet on the Las Vegas Strip to stage a comeback since the coronavirus pandemic forced Sin City to shut down.

Shares of the Las Vegas casino and resort operator at last check were little changed at $92.14.

The buffet will reopen with an “all-you-can-eat” approach, combining “the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant,” the company said in a statement.

The buffet will be brought to the guests by a server with unlimited servings of nearly 90 dishes, from which guests can choose using a menu.

Buffet diners will have the option to reorder as many times as they’d like within a two-hour period.

The buffet will reopen with health and safety guidelines including physical distancing, touchless technologies, as well as disposable single-use and QR code downloadable menus.

Reservations are required, and diners will pay at the end of the meal to expedite entry, according to the resort.

Las Vegas, which relies heavily on tourism and travel was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent social distancing and self-quarantine measures.

In April unemployment reached 28.2%, the highest level across the country, while casino winnings were near zero.

Casinos reopened their doors last week after being closed for nearly three months, instituting several changes in response to the pandemic, including virus testing for working, using disinfected dice, limiting numbers of players at tables and having temperature checks at entrances.

Wynn Las Vegas reopened five of its restaurants on May 29.

Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelly said in a note to clients Friday that “demand still appears low” for hotel rooms in Las Vegas near-term.