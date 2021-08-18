August 18, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
What Is Guilded?
What Is Guilded?
Publish date:

WWE Partners With The Ringer in Spotify Deal

WWE and The Ringer launch an exclusive audio network on Spotify.
Author:

Shares of sports entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment  (WWE) - Get Report were falling slightly Wednesday after the company announced a new partnership with Spotify  (SPOT) - Get Report to launch an exclusive audio network. 

The Ringer, a Spotify channel headed by Bill Simmons, will partner with the company as part of a multi-year partnership that will see the two companies develop content exclusively for Spotify and The Ringer website. 

"The Ringer is the premier destination for sports fandom, and WWE has used amazing storytelling and iconic characters to establish a global audience of loyal and passionate fans, making this partnership a perfect match," said Bill Simmons

The Ringer will also be expanding its existing wrestling coverage as part of the deal.

To kick off the partnership, The Ringer will be on-site in Las Vegas ahead of the WWE's SummerSlam event on Saturday. 

TheStreet Recommends

"We believe this collaboration will deliver a podcast slate that excites existing fans while also introducing WWE content to the millions of Spotify listeners," Nick Khan, WWE president and chief revenue officer said. 

WWE shares were down 0.5% to $48.73 at last check Wednesday. Spotify shares were up 0.3% to $206.73. 

Spotify acquired The Ringer, which was founded in 2016, in 2019. Spotify has more than 365 million monthly active users and 165 million premium subscribers. 

WWE's programs will join the platform's 2.9 million podcast titles. 

WWE reported stronger than expected earnings and revenue in its most recent quarter, reporting a profit increase that occurred despite the absence of the company's ticketed events due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. 

Regeneron, Sanofi Score Eczema Drug Approval
INVESTING

Regeneron Gets Boost From Support of Texas, Florida Governors

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Virpax Pharma Jumps After FDA Guidance on Antiviral Masking Spray

Lowe's Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Lowe's, ViacomCBS and PharmaCyte Biotech

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Fluctuate as Wall Street Awaits Federal Reserve Minutes

Alcon Begins Trading After Spinoff From Novartis
INVESTING

Alcon Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Stock Rises, Moderna Lower After U.S. Approves COVID Booster Shots

Brinker International
INVESTING

Chili's Parent Brinker Rises After Swing to Profit

PharmaCyte Biotech Lead
INVESTING

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Skyrockets as CEO Spells Out Plans