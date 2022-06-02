Huge Event Heads to the Strip For the First Time

It has been held at the Rio off the Strip, but now Caesars is bringing it to Paris Las Vegas and Bally's.

For the first time since it was purchased by Caesars (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report 16 years ago, the World Series of Poker is on the Strip.

The WSOP is moving from its home at the Rio Convention Center to new digs at Paris Las Vegas and Bally's.

The new space features more than 200,000 square feet of event space, comprising all of the convention space at the adjacent Paris and Bally's, allowing for nearly 600 poker tables.

“I think everyone is going to come out and see us in our new home," WSOP vice president Jack Effel said, according to the Las Vegas Review.

“And I think based on the poker activity around the country and the world getting back to more normalcy, I think we’re going to see a lot of people this summer. It wouldn’t be out of the question to break a few records.”

Event organizers are calling the Paris Ballroom the largest poker room in the world with more than 300 tables for tournaments, satellites and cash games.

WSOP Senior Vice President Ty Stewart expects the event to see an all-time record, topping the 8,733 entrants that entered the event at the height of its popularity in 2006.

The $100,000 buy-in High Roller Bounty No-limit Hold'em event kicked off on opening day of the Tournament on May 31.

The $10,000 No-limit Hold'em World Championship, aka the Main Event, opens on July 3. The tournament wraps up with the Tournament of Champions on Monday, July 18.

Changes at the WSOP

This is the second year for CBS Sports (PARA) is broadcasting the annual event. For 19 years Disney's ESPN (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report was the broadcasting home of the WSOP, but Paramount's CBS took over the broadcast rights in 2021.

While ESPN's broadcast of the event can be credited with the explosion in popularity poker experienced in the mid-2000's, CBS Sports carried the WSOP back in the 70's when the tournament was in its infancy.

"CBS Sports has long been a pioneer in covering a broad range of championship sports," Stewart said in a statement last year, according to Club Poker. "We couldn't be more excited to see increased television coverage of the WSOP in the coming years and benefit from their growing media platforms."