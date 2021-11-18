Would You Buy This $20M Ranch in Montana Being Auctioned With No Reserve?

If you are looking for a massive Montana property and are a Star Trek fan, a listing in the state's Gallatin Valley could be exactly what you need.

Dubbed Misty Creek Ranch, the 250-acre "trophy ranch" was originally listed for $20 million, but had that price moved to a reserve auction earlier in October. The six bidders who appeared at that sale didn't walk away with it, so it's headed back to the block this spring.

The 250-acre ranch has miles of prime Montana habitat. Platinum Luxury Auctions/Sly Dog Production

Boasting miles of equestrian trails, the ranch is a native habitat for wildfowl, elk, moose and deer. Along with that comes 18 specific water rights and three ponds, plus a half-mile stretch along Cottonwood Creek for fishing.

The ranch is only 20 minutes outside of Bozeman, which has an international airport, and is just 40 minutes from world class skiing and shopping in Big Sky.

A four-bedroom home at Misty Creek. Platinum Luxury Auctions/Sly Dog Production

It is listed by Platinum Luxury Auctions.

"Montana’s natural beauty [has served] as the backdrop for motion pictures, including The Wildest Dream and A River Runs Through It," the company said in a statement.



"It has been mentioned in literature, on television, and in several instances in the Star Trek franchise, where a writer native to Bozeman set his hometown as the fictional site of Earth’s first contact with the Vulcans."

A pond at Misty Creek. Platinum Luxury Auctions/Sly Dog Production

