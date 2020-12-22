7 Worst Stocks in the Nasdaq on Tuesday: Moderna Slides

The worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Tuesday included Moderna, Pinduoduo Inc ADR, and Tesla among others.

Stocks were lower Tuesday as a new strain of the coronavirus in the U.K. has Wall Street worried it could spread and lead to fresh restrictions on businesses.

The Dow fell 114 points, or 0.38%, to 30,101, the S&P 500 fell 0.15% and the Nasdaq was rising 0.2%. The Nasdaq set an intraday record high during Tuesday's session.

1. Moderna Inc | Decreased -9.66%

Moderna’s (MRNA) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine candidate won approval from an FDA advisory committee late Thursday, paving the way for the second vaccine candidate to combat the Covid-19 pandemic to win full FDA approval.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention to recommend that the FDA grant Moderna’s emergency use authorization.

2. Pinduoduo Inc ADR | Decreased -4.52%

In November, shares of Pinduoduo (PDD) - Get Report jumped after the Chinese e-commerce platform reported a surprise adjusted profit and a jump in revenue.

The Shanghai company reported a third-quarter net loss of $115.6 million. Adjusted profit was 0.33 yuan per American depositary share, topping analyst estimates of a loss of 1.14 yuan a share.

3. Tesla Inc | Decreased -3.71%

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Report shares slumped lower heading into its S&P 500 debut Monday following a record year for the clean energy carmaker that has added more than half a trillion dollars to its market value.

Tesla entered the S&P 500 as the benchmark's fifth-biggest stock, with a weighting of 1.69% and a market value of around $650 billion following Friday's record-high close of $695.00 per share.

4. Lululemon Athletica| Decreased -3.20%

Earlier this month, Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report shares were falling 0.97% in pre-market trading to $365.50 despite the upscale athleisure retailer reporting third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates for the period.

5. Facebook Inc | Decreased -2.54%

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report agreed to "cooperate and assist one another" if they ever faced an investigation into their pact to work together in online advertising, according to an unredacted version of a lawsuit filed by 10 states against Google last week.

6. Amgen Inc | Decreased -2.31%

In October, Amgen AMGN shares were little changed after the biotechnology titan reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

Revenue totaled $6.423 billion for the quarter, up 12% from $5.737 billion a year earlier. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $6.38 billion in the latest quarter.

7. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Decreased -2.48%

Drugstore chain Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report will provide Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities starting next week, despite scheduling glitches cited by some nursing home operators.

