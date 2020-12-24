The worst-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Thursday included Moderna, eBay, and Zoom Video, among others.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped lower Thursday as Chinese regulators set their sights on Asia's most valuable tech company in their latest attack on the financial empire of billionaire Jack Ma.

Here are the worst stocks in the Nasdaq on Thursday by their performance in percentage change at the close of trading on Dec. 24.

1. Moderna Inc | Decreased -6.02%

Moderna’s (MRNA) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine candidate won approval from an FDA advisory committee late Thursday, paving the way for the second vaccine candidate to combat the Covid-19 pandemic to win full FDA approval.

The committee voted 20-0 with one abstention to recommend that the FDA grant Moderna’s emergency use authorization.

2. Ebay Inc | Decreased -2.23%

In October, eBay (EBAY) - Get Report shares fell amid analyst comments after the online retailer offered weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance after a strong third quarter.

Shares of the San Jose, Calif., company have climbed 35% year to date.

3. Zoom Video | Decreased -2.05%

Earlier this month, shares of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report fell sharply, as analysts expressed concern about valuation despite the video-conferencing company releasing a strong earnings report.

4. Trip.com Group Ltd | Decreased -1.96%

Trip.com Group reported its third-quarter 2020 earnings earlier this month, posting a net income of $234 million compared to a net income of $121 million posted in the same period in 2019.

5. Ulta Beauty Inc| Decreased -1.38%

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report shares were lower after the cosmetics chain reported fiscal-third-quarter net income fell 41% on 7.8% lower revenue.

The Bolingbrook, Ill., retailer's adjusted profit beat Wall Street estimates while revenue was in line with expectations.

6. Splunk Inc | Decreased -1.29%

Earlier this month, Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report, the San Francisco provider of data-analysis software, reported a wider fiscal-third-quarter loss on 11% lower revenue.

Both figures, as well as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook, lagged Wall Street’s expectations.

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Splunk’s loss widened to $1.26 a share from 38 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, Splunk posted a loss of 7 cents a share.

7. Baidu Inc | Decreased -1.27%

This month, shares of Chinese search-engine giant Baidu (BAIDU) jumped nearly 10% after reports that it is pondering making its own electric vehicles.

8. Biogen Inc | Decreased -0.95%

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report and Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) - Get Report announced an agreement Friday in which the biopharmaceutical companies will work together on Sage's depression drug.

9. Lululemon Athletica | Decreased -0.77%

Earlier this month, Lululemon (LULU) - Get Report shares were falling 0.97% in pre-market trading to $365.50 despite the upscale athleisure retailer reporting third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates for the period.

10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals | Decreased -0.77%

In November, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) - Get Report shares spiked higher in pre-market trading after the drugmaker received emergency approval for its coronavirus cocktail therapy from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com