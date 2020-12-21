10 Worst Stocks in the Nasdaq on Monday: Tesla Disappoints

The best-performing stocks in the Nasdaq on Monday included Tesla, Trip.com Group, and eBay, among others.

Stocks were mixed Monday and pared losses after a new coronavirus strain in the U.K. prompted fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions and overshadowed the announcement that congressional leaders reached an agreement on a roughly $900 billion stimulus package.

The Dow at last check edged up 0.06% to 30,198, the S&P 500 fell 0.52% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.32%. The Dow was down as much as 424 points, or 1.4%, during Monday's session.

1. Tesla Inc. | Decreased -6.49%

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) - Get Report shares slumped lower heading into its S&P 500 debut Monday following a record year for the clean energy carmaker that has added more than half a trillion dollars to its market value.

Tesla will enter the S&P 500 as the benchmark's fifth-biggest stock, with a weighting of 1.69% and a market value of around $650 billion following Friday's record-high close of $695.00 per share.

2. Trip.com Group Ltd | Decreased -2.92%

Trip.com Group reported its third-quarter 2020 earnings earlier this month, posting a net income of $234 million compared to a net income of $121 million posted in the same period in 2019.

3. Ebay Inc. | Decreased -2.81%

In October, eBay (EBAY) - Get Report shares fell amid analyst comments after the online retailer offered weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance after a strong third quarter.

Shares of the San Jose, Calif., company have climbed 35% year to date.

4. Adv Micro Devices | Decreased -2.80%

Earlier this month, it was reported Intel's (INTC) - Get Report next-gen desktop CPU line delivers meaningful improvements, but it still might not be anything that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report needs to sweat too much -- at least if recently-leaked benchmarks paint an accurate picture.

When running the popular Geekbench 5 benchmark in a test measuring single-core performance, an 8-core CPU based on Intel’s next-gen Rocket Lake-S platform, which is set to arrive in Q1 2021, ran neck-and-neck with AMD’s 8-core Ryzen 7 5800X. And it did so in spite of having a 3.4GHz base clock speed -- 400MHz slower than the 5800X.

5. Dexcom | Decreased -2.71%

In April, Dexcom (DXCM) - Get Report said it launched a new patient assistance program to aid current U.S. customers who have lost insurance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Xilinx Inc | Decreased -2.62%

In October, Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) - Get Report shares surged the most in nearly a year following a report from the Wall Street Journal that the San Jose-based tech group could be bought by its chipmaking rival Advanced Micro Devices.

7. CDW Corp | Decreased -2.52%

In November, CDW Corp CDW a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers said its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share that was paid on December 10 to all stockholders.

This amount represents a 5.3 % increase over last year’s dividend and approximately 25 % of the trailing-twelve-month Non-GAAP net income through September.

8. Exelon Corp | Decreased -2.49%

Exelon (EXC) - Get Report said in October that it was looking at separating its nonutility assets from the rest of the Chicago utility giant, a media report said.

The New York activist investor Corvex Management last week urged a separation for Exelon, saying that could help its share price reach $60.

9. Cintas Corp | Decreased -2.32%

Cintas Corp (CTAS) - Get Report reported in September results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended August 31. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.75 billion, a decrease of 3.6% from last year’s first quarter.

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) were $2.78 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 19.8% from last year's first-quarter diluted EPS.

10. Intel Corp | Decreased -2.32%

Shares of Intel (INTC) - Get Report dropped Friday after software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report said it is working on making its own processors use in its servers that run the company’s cloud services.

Shares of the Santa Clara, Calif., chipmaker fell 6.30% to $47.46 on Friday, while shares of Microsoft dipped 0.38% to $218.59.

Microsoft is working with UK-based semiconductor and design firm Arm Ltd. to produce a processor that will be used in its data centers, Bloomberg reported.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com