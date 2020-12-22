5 Worst Stocks in the Dow on Tuesday: Walgreens Slips

The worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday include Walgreens, Goldman Sachs and Walmart.

Stocks were lower Tuesday as investors weighed the passage of the coronavirus relief bill and focused on the impact of the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus in the U.K. and Europe

Here are the worst stocks in the Dow on Tuesday by their performance in percentage change during trading on Dec. 22.

1. Walgreens WBA | Decreased 2.61%

Last week drugstore chains Walgreens (WBA) - Get Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report said they will provide Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report coronavirus vaccine to residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities starting next week, despite scheduling glitches cited by some nursing home operators.

2. Goldman Sachs GS | Decreased 2.51%

Banking stocks jumped Monday after the Federal Reserve granted lenders the ability to resume stock repurchases, beginning in the first quarter. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report rose 6.80% on Monday during trading hours.

3. Amgen AMGN | Decreased 2.40%

Shares of Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report were retreating Tuesday. Last week the biotech company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.76 per share from $1.60 per share.

4. Walmart WMT | Decreased 1.47%

Last week Walmart (WMT) - Get Report partnered with package-delivery provider FedEx (FDX) - Get Report to offer the retailing giant's customers free pickup to return unwanted items.

5. Caterpillar CAT | Decreased 1.30%

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report is an industrial stock bet that will be good to have if there are improved trade conditions between the U.S. and China. When It comes to China, President-Elect Joe Biden is starting to sound like President Donald Trump, which means this name could be set up for a fall.

All stock prices and activity referenced are pulled from Barchart.com