The worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones on Tuesday include Apple, Walt Disney Co. and Home Depot.

The major U.S. indices ended lower on Tuesday, as early optimism over President Donald Trump's signing of the coronavirus relief package wilted when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) thwarted efforts to increase direct payments to hurting Americans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 68 points, or 0.22%, to 30,335, the S&P 500 slipped 0.22%, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.38%.

Here are the biggest decliners in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday by performance in percentage change at the close of regular trade.

1. Apple AAPL | Down 1.33%

On Tuesday, shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report briefly hit a new intraday high, but ended lower amid a broader market decline in the holiday-shortened week.

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday dismissed Apple's copyright infringement claims against Florida startup Corellium, whose software helps security firms find vulnerabilities in Apple products, according to published reports. The court said Corellium's software, which emulates Apple's iOS, amounts to fair use. Apple stock has risen 86% so far this year and could close out a second straight year with a gain of more than 80%. Shares fell 1.33% Tuesday to close at $134.87.

2. Home Depot HD | Down 1.14%

Home Depot (HD) - Get Report stock fell 1.14% to end at $266.19 Tuesday. On Monday, the company closed its acquisition of HD Supply Holdings in a deal valued at $8 billion. The transaction includes HD Supply’s Canada and USABlueBook operations. Home Depot shares are up more than 20% year-to-date.

3. Salesforce CRM | Down 0.97%

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report shares fell 0.97% to end at $222.46. Salesforce is among veteran tech columnist Jon Markman's 5 Best Tech Stocks for 2021. Read more about how digital transformation should continue to drive many of the gains in the technology sector in the new year.

4. Caterpillar CAT | Down 0.96%

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report, says TheStreet's Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle, is among the best industrial stocks to buy for 2021. Read more about why he thinks Caterpillar is a good way to bet on improved trade conditions between the U.S. and China.

5. Walt Disney Co. DIS | Down 0.87%

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report shares fell 0.87% Tuesday to end at $177.30. The stock is up slightly more than 22% so far this year.

Apple, Salesforce.com and Walt Disney Co. are part of Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS investing club.

