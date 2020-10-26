10 Worst Stock Losers in Dow Monday: Buy or Sell?

The worst stocks in the Dow Monday include American Express, Boeing, Salesforce, Honeywell and Disney. See which stocks are performing worst Monday.

The Dow is down over 800 points in trading Monday as the rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. has investors worried about how the recent surge will affect markets.

Investors are getting tired of the on-again, off-again stimulus talks headlines coming from Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin. Pessimism among investors on a resolution to the negotiations is contributing to the Dow's fall Monday.

Here are the worst stocks in the Dow Monday at the last check during trading Monday.

1. American Express AXP | -5.05% | Price $95.88

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates American Express as a Hold with a rating score of C.

2. Salesforce.com CRM | -4.94% | Price $239.74

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Salesforce as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

3. Boeing BA | -4.62% | Price $159.68

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Boeing as a Sell with a rating score of D.

4. Honeywell HON | -4.24% | Price $168.10

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Honeywell as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

5. Caterpillar CAT | -4.16% | Price $161.58

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Caterpillar as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Cisco Systems CSCO | -4.12% | Price $37.20

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

7. The Travelers Companies TRV | -4.02% | Price $120.90

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Travelers as a Hold with a rating score of C+

8. Intel INTC | -3.95% | Price $46.29

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Intel as a Buy with a rating score of B.

9. Disney DIS | -3.94% | Price $123.27

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Disney as a Hold with a rating score of C.

10. Home Depot | -3.63% | Price $272.70

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Home Depot as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

Honeywell, Home Depot, Salesforce, Disney, and Boeing are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.