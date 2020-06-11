10 Worst Stocks in the Dow Today: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

The Dow fell 1,800 points today. The worst stocks in the Dow today included Boeing, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Exxon, Chevron and Cisco Systems.

The Dow Jones dropped almost 7% today and over 1,800 total points after fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases began to spike this week. Did the stock market top or can it bounce back to new highs? TheStreet analyzes the charts of the stock market to see where it will go from here.

Jim Cramer said that the stock market is readjusting and talked about today's market selloff.

Here are the worst stocks in the Dow Jones today at the close by percentage loss.

1. Boeing BA | -15.28% | Closing Price $172.33

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Boeing as a Sell with a rating score of D.

2. Dow Inc. DOW | -9.80% | Closing Price $39.31

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Dow as a Sell with a rating score of D.

3. IBM IBM | -8.78% | Closing Price $118.47

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates IBM as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

4. Travelers Companies TRV | -8.62% | Closing Price $110.55

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Travelers as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

5. Goldman Sachs GS | -8.60% | Closing Price $195.16

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Goldman Sachs as a Hold with a rating score of C.

6. Exxon Mobil XOM | -8.43% | Closing Price $46.38

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Exxon Mobil as a Hold with a rating score of C.

7. Chevron CVX | -8.41% | Closing Price $89.37

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Chevron as a Hold with a rating score of C.

8. Raytheon Technologies RTX | -8.06% | Closing Price $62.85

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Raytheon as a Hold with a rating score of C.

9. Walgreens WBA | -7.97% | Closing Price $40.75

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Walgreens as a Hold with a rating score of C.

10. Cisco Systems CSCO | -7.91% | Closing Price $43.67

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco Systems as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

