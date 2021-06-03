Workhorse Joins Meme-Stock Club as Shares Surge

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report, a Cincinnati-based electric-powered delivery and utility vehicle maker, joined the meme-stock club on Thursday, with its shares surging nearly 20% in premarket trading.

Workhorse shares were up 19.63% at $11.52 in premarket trading, joining the likes of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report, BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report and Koss (KOSS) - Get Report, all of whom have seen triple-digit percentage gains this week amid a renewed frenzy of retail buying.

In Workhorse’s case, investors have been bidding up shares of an otherwise unknown player in the EV space, which as of its most recent quarter lost $120.5 million on sales of approximately $521,000, riding the wave of so-called meme-stock buying of stocks that traders collectively believe will rise in value.

Trading in the company's call options was quadruple the average, according to Bloomberg, with premarket trading volume double its average.

The unusual rise in Workhorse's stock, seemingly driven by no specific news, matches the activity seen in other stocks that have captured the imaginations and pocketbooks of retail traders encouraging one another on message boards like Reddit to jump into the stock-trading game on expectations of a quick profit.

AMC shares have soared more than 3,000% year to date, driven by investor momentum though also in part confidence that the movie-theater chain is moving back to normal as the economy reopens and people return to the theater. AMC shares were up 19.97% in premarket trading; they ended the trading day Wednesday up 95.59% at an all-time high of $62.55.

BlackBerry shares were up 26.62% at $19.31 after ending the trading day Wednesday up 32.09% at $15.29. Shares of Koss were up 4.86% at $42.70, though shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, which surged more than 62% on Wednesday, were down 4.93% at $42.01.

