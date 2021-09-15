September 15, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Why Jim Cramer Is Focused on Ford's Electric Truck
Publish date:

Workhorse Stock Slips After Withdrawal of Protest of USPS Bid

'[The] best way for us to work with any governmental agency is through cooperation, not litigation,' Workhorse says.
Author:

Workhorse  (WKHS) - Get Workhorse Group Inc. Report shares fell on Wednesday after the electric-truck maker said it withdrew its complaint about being passed over for a contract from the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS awarded the contract for the next-generation delivery vehicle to Oshkosh Corp.  (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report instead. Some analysts speculated the decision was politically motivated.

“Since I joined the company six weeks ago, we have been conducting a deep and intensive overview of all aspects of our business, including an examination of the history of our USPS bid and subsequent protest filing,” Workhorse Chief Executive Rick Dauch said in a statement.

“The federal government has announced its intention to replace its fleet with electric vehicles, and we believe that the best way for us to work with any governmental agency is through cooperation, not through litigation.

“By withdrawing our protest, we can also better focus our time and resources on initiatives that we expect will be more productive for our company.” 

TheStreet Recommends

The protest was filed at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in June.

Loveland, Ohio-based Workhorse recently traded at $8.17, down 3.4%. The stock has slumped 45% in the last three months.

In August, Workhorse reported a narrower second-quarter loss but missed revenue forecasts and said it needed to increase its vehicles' payloads.

Workhorse Group posted a net loss of $43.6 million, compared with net loss of $131.3 million a year earlier. The company didn't provide a per-share breakdown of the losses.

Sales rose to $1.2 million from $91,942 a year ago, while the FactSet analyst consensus called for $5.4 million. 

Tags
terms:
Electric VehiclesAutomotive
59. Chevron Corp. (CVX)
INVESTING

Chevron Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan on Premium Valuation

Wynn Shares Fall on Macau Management Reshuffle
INVESTING

Wynn Resorts Stock: Buy the Dip if It Reclaims This Key Level

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS

Microsoft Stock Supports Nasdaq, Dow Rebounds on Oil, Energy

Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Makes Case for Vaccine Booster in FDA Presentation

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Lucid Stock a Buy With $30 Target at Bank of America on Valuation

Weber Lead
INVESTING

Grill Maker Weber Stock Higher After Sales Increase, Outlook

Jim Cramer: Oil Prices Not Good for Oil Stocks
MARKETS

Exxon Stock Climbs As Oil Extends Post-Ida Rally; Natural Gas At 7-Year High

Walmart Plus Lead
INVESTING

Walmart to Test Self-Driving Delivery Service With Ford and Argo AI