Workhorse Misses on Sales, Looks to Redesign Trucks

Workhorse says it sold 72% of its stake in Lordstown Motors.

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report reported a narrower second-quarter loss Monday but the electric-truck startup missed revenue forecasts and acknowledged a need to increase its vehicles' payloads.

Shares of the Loveland, Ohio, company were down slightly to $10.10 on Monday.

Separately, Workhorse said it sold 72% of its stake in Lordstown Motor (RIDE) - Get Report this summer, reducing its equity position in the embattled Ohio-based startup and providing expected net proceeds of nearly $79 million.

Workhorse Group posted a net loss of $43.6 million, compared with net loss of $131.3 million a year ago. The company didn't provide a per-share breakdown of the losses.

Sales rose to $1.2 million from $91,942 a year ago, while the FactSet estimate called for $5.4 million.

The company said there were a total of 14 trucks delivered in the second quarter compared to one a year ago.

"What is clear from the initial customer feedback is that we need to further increase the payload capacity of our vehicles," CEO Richard Dauch said in a statement, referring to the company's C-1000 vehicle.

While the company revises the design of the vehicle, he added, "we believe we can continue with a limited level of production for customers where our current payload is adequate or those who want to road test one of the few, if not only vehicles in our market that are available to them now."

In addition, the company said it had posted a non-cash loss of $11.7 million primarily due to the reduction in fair value of its investment in Lordstown Motors.

Last month, Lordstown said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it was the subject of an investigation by the agency relating to the merger between DiamondPeak and legacy Lordstown and pre-orders of vehicles.

The merger with DiamondPeak was a SPAC transaction that led to a public listing for Lordstown in October.

Short-seller Hindenburg Research has claimed that pre-orders were overstated.

In June, the company said then-CEO Steve Burns would step down following an independent investigation into Hindenburg's allegations that called the company a "mirage." Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez also stepped down.