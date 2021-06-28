Workhorse Group Jumps as Reddit Investors Pile In

Workhorse Group volume was nearly double its daily average as the retail-investing crowd on Reddit piled into the electric-truck company.

Retail investors set their sites on electric-truck startup Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report, sending the stock jumping on Monday.

Workhorse shares at last check jumped 7.2% to $16.74. Volume was approaching double its daily average.

The move occurred on no new news from the company about its operations, but users on Reddit were imploring investors to hold the stock until it hits 100.

"Let's stay united until minimum $100," one user wrote. "Im not selling til I retire thirty years from now. Edit: changed $60 to $100 by popular request."

The stock has more than more than doubled since it closed at a 52-week low above $7 on May 13.

Workhorse joined other so-called meme stocks in gaining during Monday's session.

Shares of theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report moved up 8.5% to $58.65 while videogame retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Report added 4.4% to $218.72.

Home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report gained 7.8% to $31.19 and ContextLogic (WISH) - Get Report, parent of online-shopping site Wish, rose 7.1% to $15.03.

AMC might have gotten a boost after the latest film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, "F9," set a pandemic-era box office record with $70 million in its opening weekend.

Comscore reported that 80% of theaters across the nation were open this past weekend.

Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that he expected AMC to have a great summer under the leadership of Chief Executive Adam Aron.

"The movie slate is so good for the rest of the summer that [AMC] has clear sailing," Cramer said.

Action Alerts PLUS is the investing club tied to Cramer's charitable trust.