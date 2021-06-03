5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Workhorse, BlackBerry, General Motors

Workhorse Group, BlackBerry, General Motors, Tilray and Ciena are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were mixed Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low and private payrolls in the U.S. jumped the most in nearly a year in May.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Workhorse Group | Increase 35%

Workhorse Group (WKHS) - Get Report surged after the electric-powered delivery and utility vehicle maker joined the meme-stock club as investors bid up shares of an otherwise unknown player in the EV space.

The company lost $120.5 million on sales of about $521,000 as of its most recent quarter.

2. BlackBerry | Increase 16.1%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report surged to a nine-year high as Reddit users continued to talk up the cybersecurity company.

BlackBerry was the second-most mentioned company on Stocktwits, a popular community of individual investors, over the last 24 hours, trailing fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, Bloomberg reported.

3. General Motors | Increase 6.3%

General Motors (GM) - Get Report jumped higher after the carmaker said it expects its first-half earnings to be "significantly better" than previous forecasts as semiconductor shipments improve and plants around the country return to full capacity.

GM said it was accelerating the production of large and medium-sized pickups in the United States.

4. Tilray | Increase 8.3%

Shares of Tilray (TLRY) - Get Report were higher after analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the cannabis company to overweight from neutral while lowering its price target.

The investment firm now has a $22 price target on the Nanaimo, British Columbia, company, down from $30.25.

5. Ciena | Increase 6.1%

Ciena (CIEN) - Get Report advanced after the networking systems company reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, amid signs of improved customer spending.

Net income rose to $103.1 million, or 66 cents a share, from $91.7 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue declined 6.7% year over year to $833.9 million.