TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Workday Eases Even After Beating Wall Street's Expectations

HR- and finance-software provider Workday posts better-than-expected results, but the shares are lower.
Author:
Publish date:

Workday  (WDAY) - Get Report shares were lower even after the provider of human-resources and finance applications posted better-than-expected first-quarter results, including a 15% jump in total revenue.

Shares of the Pleasanton, Calif., company at last check were down 2.2% to $231.85.

Stocks End Modestly Higher as Fed Moves to Soothe Inflation Fears

For the quarter ended April 30, Workday reported a loss of $46.5 million, or 19 cents a share, narrowed from the loss of $158.4 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, the latest quarter's earnings came to 87 cents a share.

Total revenue reached $1.18 billion, while subscription revenue jumped 17% to $1.03 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the company to report adjusted earnings of 73 cents a share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

Operating cash flows were $452.4 million compared with $263.7 million in the prior year.

The company executed well "against an improving market backdrop,” Robynne Sisco, president and chief financial officer, said in a statement. 

As a result, Sisco said, "we are raising our fiscal 2022 guidance for subscription revenue to a range of $4.43 to $4.44 billion, growth of 17%."

"We expect second-quarter subscription revenue of $1.095 billion to $1.097 billion, growth of 18%," Sisco said. "We are also raising our fiscal 2022 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to a range of 18% to 19%.”

Workday in March said it closed the acquisition of Peakon, an employee-success platform that converts feedback into actionable data, while analysts at J.P. Morgan added the company to the investment firm's analyst focus list.

In February, Workday beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but warned it was still facing headwinds related to COVID-19 business impacts.

The company surpassed third-quarter expectations in November. Stifel analyst Brad Reback upgraded the company to buy from hold in October.

China Has More Reason To Block Nvidia's Arm Deal Than Approve It, Say Analysts
INVESTING

Nvidia Q1 Earnings Live Blog

5. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Buy
INVESTING

American Eagle Outfitters Profit Matches Analyst Forecast

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Shares Lag Despite Topping Quarterly Estimates

Jim Cramer Isn’t a Fan of Tiffany or Williams-Sonoma’s Stock
INVESTING

Williams-Sonoma Tops Estimates, Ups Guidance on Strong Comp Sales

Zscaler Shares Fall Off Cliff After Disappointing Guidance
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: ZScaler, GameStop, Urban Outfitters

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks End Modestly Higher as Fed Moves to Soothe Inflation Fears

ZipRecruiter Lead
INVESTING

ZipRecruiter Finishes Sharply Higher in Stock Market Debut

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Higher on Formation of Team to Create NFT Platform