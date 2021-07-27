TheStreet home
JEDI Contract Scrapped: Jim Cramer on Amazon vs. Microsoft
Workday Loses Amazon Deal to Use Its HR Software

Amazon drops a three-year plan to utilize Workday's human resources offering.
Workday  (WDAY) - Get Report fell sharply Tuesday after confirming that Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report dropped a three-year plan to utilize the business software company’s human resources offering.

The news originally came from Business Insider, which cited sources.

The report said Workday’s software wasn't robust enough to fulfill Amazon’s expanding needs.

Workday stock recently traded at $223, down 7%, leaving it down 0.3% over the past six months. Amazon recently traded at $3,614, down 2%. It has gained 9% over the past six months, held down by concern over its valuation.

Workday’s relationship with Amazon began in 2016, when Amazon agreed to use Workday Human Capital Management.

Software & Services
NYSE Trader Lead
