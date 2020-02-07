Workday Climbs After Addition to Goldman's 'Conviction List'

Workday (WDAY) - Get Report shares were working hard, rising 3.3% to $193.70 on Friday after a Goldman Sachs analyst added shares of the financial management and human capital management software vendor to the firm's "Conviction List."

Analyst Heather Bellini wrote in a note to investors that she was including shares of the Pleasanton, California-based company "as we continue to see a path towards outperformance over the course of the year especially as we see a path for subscription revenue growth to accelerate in the back half of FY21 (CY20) as comps get easier."

The conviction list is a listing of stocks that Goldman's research team expects to outperform.

"Furthermore, while not modeled at this time," Bellini said, "we see the potential for subscription revenue growth to accelerate in FY22 (CY21) as migration to cloud financials starts penetrating the F500 and as add on products such as Planning and Analytics increase their penetration into the installed base."

Bellini said that investor concerns about the pace of deceleration in HCM, Workday's cloud-based human resource management software and a weaker-than-expected fiscal 2021 subscription revenue guide have weighed on recent performance, "but our initial thesis remains intact and we think recent underperformance creates an even more attractive entry point for the stock."

With the fiscal 2021 subscription guide out of the way, Bellini said "we see room for outperformance over the course of the year and note Workday has historically raised subscription revenue guidance over the course of the year."

"While we believe the market has been overly optimistic about the pace of financials adoption in the past, our field work highlights accelerating momentum in this multi-year cycle of migrating financials to the cloud, while investors’ confidence level about adoption has become more muted," she said.