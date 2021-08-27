5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Workday, Bill.com, Support.com

Workday, Bill.com, Support.com, Quanterix and Cato Corp. are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks rose Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank gradually could begin pulling back on stimulus this year since the economy has met the Fed's criteria on progress in inflation and employment.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Workday | Increase 9.9%

Shares of Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report rose after the HR software and services company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and offered upbeat guidance, citing strong customer growth.

Workday reported net income of $1.23 a share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

2. Bill.com | Increase 26.7%

Bill.com (BILL) - Get BILL.com Holdings Inc. Report shares were higher after the software company reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales that exceeded expectations even as its losses widened.

Revenue rose 85% to $78.2 million from $42.1 million. Subscription revenue and transaction fee for the June quarter nearly doubled to $77.5 million from $38.8 million.

3. Support.com | Increase 153.4%

Shares of Support.com (SPRT) - Get Support.com, Inc. Report were skyrocketing after the cloud-based software and services company continued to be touted by the retail investing crowd. Biopharma NeuMetrix (NURO) - Get NeuroMetrix, Inc. Report also was surging, rising about 60%.

Retail investors talked up both companies on the stock-trading platform Stocktwits.

4. Quanterix | Increase 10.5%

Quanterix (QTRX) - Get Quanterix Corporation Report shares rose after the company issued a statement that it didn't interpret the test results of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report Alzheimer's disease treatment, which recently came under fire over the integrity of the testing process.

5. Cato Corp. | Increase 7.1%

Shares of Cato Corp. (CATO) - Get Cato Corporation Class A Report rose after the fashion apparel retailer said it would raise its quarterly dividend by 55% to 17 cents a share from 11 cents.

The new dividend for shareholders of record on Sept. 13, will be paid out on Sept. 2